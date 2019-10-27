About every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association.
Many don’t survive. Many who do, form a special bond with the men and woman who saved their life.
Success and failure is part of the job for first responders.
“When you have success that is the most rewarding,” said Lisa Wagerer, emergency medical technician for Hilltop EMS.
She recalled an incident on June 29 when Debbie and Donald Rullman returned to their Westmont home after having dinner.
“I wasn’t working that day; I was just here doing paperwork,” Wagerer said. “When the call came in we knew it was a cardiac arrest so I jumped in the ambulance with them.”
Paramedic Justin Henning, Wagerer and fellow EMT James Stutzman arrived at the Rullmans’ Shannon Way home within 10 minutes.
The first responders continued CPR and used a defibrillator at the scene before Rullman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Donald Rullman and wife Debbie visited Hilltop EMS at the Luzerne Street station one day last month.
“I was all but dead,” Donald Rullman said. If not for the first responders, “I would not be here.”
Wagerer is a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Richland Township, a job she has held for 10 years. For nearly two years, she has been an EMT with Hilltop EMS and Upper Yoder EMS.
Her son, Jeremy Petrick, also is an EMT for both ambulance services. Wagerer’s daughter, Allison Petrick, is a premed student at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is expected to graduate in May.
For Wagerer, not every emergency call ends well. Her first heart attack victim died.
“My first first cardiac arrest was a younger gentleman, who made me think of my son,” she said. “It didn’t come across as a cardiac arrest, so we didn’t know what we were getting into. It was difficult. It didn’t go well.”
Others first responders rallied to her side.
“When the call was over, knowing it was my first cardiac arrest and it didn’t go well, the support back at the station was fabulous,” Wagerer said. “They make sure you have everything you need, support-wise, and the next day there was follow-up phone calls.
“I don’t know many places where you find that support,” she said. “It’s very much a brotherhood. They’re a fabulous group of people no matter what. It’s always been that way.”
October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.
Residents can learn how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation – or CPR – before the ambulance arrives.
Wagerer also said volunteers are needed in the fire and ambulance service. And residents should make sure house numbers are clearly visible to first responders.
