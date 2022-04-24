Westmont Hilltop High School senior Robbie Tauber is on the clock.
He’s counting the days until the calendar flips to June 5.
That’s the day when the junior firefighter turns 18 and becomes a senior member of the West Hills Regional Fire Department.
That allows him to drive the fire vehicles and ambulance and charge into burning buildings.
Tauber is a nationally registered emergency medical technician and has hazardous materials training.
Is he ready to take the next step?
“Absolutely,” he said. “When
“I’m 18, then I can go to the burn.”
That’s the burn building at the Cambria County Fire School in Patton, where area firefighters train.
“Right now, I fight the fire from the exterior,” he said. “I hit it from the outside to cool the environment. I try to master that skill.”
The fire department’s in-house training includes fire simulations.
“We smoke up the building using the fog machine to make it pitch black so you can’t see your hand in front of your face,” he said.
Training can save your life, he said.
“You have to watch out for structural collapse, smoke changes like flashovers and backdrafts,” Tauber said. “It’s really unreal.”
Firefighting in not something new to Tauber. He became a junior fighter at 14 and over the years learned firefighting essentials.
“Robbie’s been hanging out at the fire hall for years, growing up,” said Brian Havas, emergence services director and coordinator for Westmont Borough.
“He spends a lot of time going on calls in the ambulance,” Havas said. “We’re looking forward to him becoming a senior firefighter.”
Tauber said he started at an early age. His dad is Rob Tauber, fire chief.
“I’ve been training ever since I was able to walk,” he said. “Me and my dad we’re always doing things around the house – looking at videos, rappelling in the basement.”
Chief Tauber said his son had degrees of training at age 14 and 16.
“As soon as he turns 18, we’ll get him ready to become interior,” he said.
Tauber is always ready to confront obstacles.
“I really do love a good challenge,” Tauber said. “You never know what you’re getting into. You can go from a ripping house fire to a high-angle rescue to doing CPR on someone in cardiac arrest.”
Tauber, who attends Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont, cherishes faith and family – along with the passion, pride and brotherhood of the fire department.
Tauber his hoping to enter the medical field. He’s pursuing what he calls his passion as a firefighter.
“I don’t play sports,” he said. “This is my sport. I eat and drink this stuff. I absolutely love it.”
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
