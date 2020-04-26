ST. MICHAEL – While Forest Hills Area EMS and other local first responders were preparing to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents in Cambria County were less prepared.
“A lot of people in our area thought it’s just going to be New York,” said Eric Miller, manager of the Forest Hills ambulance service. “It’s going to be Philly or Pittsburgh. But when we got our first COVID-19 case, and then some more, and then the death came, I think that’s when it started to hit home for people.”
Miller works with Laura L. Penatzer, assistant manager, and a team of eight paramedics and 15 emergency medical technicians. Their job is caring for residents throughout the Forest Hills School District region.
Miller said his team is protecting residents of Adams, Summerhill and Croyle townships and Summerhill, South Fork and Ehrenfeld boroughs.
Much has changed for the ambulance service in recent months. While total caseloads are down, infections continue to rise.
“We’ve had people who have shown signs and symptoms of the virus, but we haven’t had to transport a positive patient yet,” Miller said. “We’re treating every patient like they have it, regardless of the injury or sickness.”
Taking precautions
If a coronavirus emergency arises, the ambulance service is prepared with bags of protective gear. The kits include gowns that are worn to cover their uniforms, Tyvek suits that are worn head to toe, arm guards, masks for the patients and face shields for first responders to protect them from bodily fluids.
Still, catching COVID-19 remains a real threat for ambulance crews.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said Thursday that least five emergency service agencies in the county have had a member or members test positive for COVID-19.
Miller said no one from Forest Hills Area EMS has tested positive.
The precautions that first responders take are surprising to some residents.
“When we go into a residence, we’re wearing face masks and we’re putting a face mask on the patient,” Miller said. “They’re saying, ‘I just twisted my ankle. Why are you doing this?’
“It’s for them and for us,” he explained. “It’s just like wearing a mask out in public.”
Fighting infections
The call volume for the ambulance service is down 40 to 50% since the pandemic began.
Miller sees it as an ominous sign.
“It’s disturbing because there are still a lot of sick people out there, and I think they’re afraid to go to the hospital, and they shouldn’t be,” he said. “They are afraid of catching something at the hospital.”
The ambulance is disinfected after each call, Miller said.
“The ambulance service and hospital personnel have all stepped up their infection control procedures,” he said. “It’s safe to call the ambulance and go to the hospital.”
