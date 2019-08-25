Like many other volunteers in the fire service, Brennan Kimmell is part of a family legacy.
His father, Leroy Kimmell, was an active member of fire companies in Riverside, Menoher Heights and Conemaugh Township.
For Brennan Kimmell, president of Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company, there was one incident with his dad that inspired him to follow in his footsteps.
“I was 13 or 14 at the time,” he said. “We were driving along when we came upon a vehicle accident. I had to stay in the vehicle, and I watched as all these guys combined as one to help take care of these people.
“I won’t say it just clicked, but I knew I wanted to help,” Kimmell said. “I didn’t want to be one of those people who just stood by. If I can save a life or help a family, that’s what I wanted to do.”
Kimmell has been in the fire service for better than 25 years. He drove an ambulance and a fire truck, and along with being president and fire police captain, he also served as vice president and fire lieutenant. He was a volunteer for Menoher Heights before joining Conemaugh.
He says running a fire department is a big job with long hours.
“Running this place can be a 24/7 job because it’s more of a business,” he said. “I’ve done pretty much everything on the administrative side. I have to make sure the money is spent wisely. That’s my biggest responsibility.”
Kimmell, Vice President Matt Mlaker and fire Chief Rick Massimo lead the company that has about 25 to 30 active members.
Kimmell said that like most volunteer organizations, recruiting and keeping members is a challenge.
There are fewer than 38,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania – a fraction of this 300,000 who were serving in the 1970s, state figures show.
“A lot of these guys have to hold a job or two jobs and to do the training on top of that is asking a lot,” Kimmell said. “You’re talking over 200 hours just to get the basic training. So trying to keep people is a tough job.”
Finding volunteers to help with fundraising is critical to ease the demands on firefighters, he said.
“There are about 10 or 15 of us that are here for everything including rescue calls and the social stuff,” Kimmell said. “If we get an emergency call while we’re doing a fish fry, we have to have somebody here.”
Kimmell is passing on the legacy to his 14-year-old son Cody, a junior member and eighth-grade student at Conemaugh Township.
He said the department remains strong with a staff of dedicated volunteers.
“We have a really good group of people here,” Kimmell said.
“We’re here just trying to help our community.”
