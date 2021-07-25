PATTON – This is a big week for Jerry Brant and other area firefighters, who are enjoying a centennial celebration.
"This is the 100th annual convention of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters' Association," Brant said. "Firefighting is one of those things that, if it gets into your blood, it's not going to leave."
This year's convention in Patton opened Sunday and runs through Aug. 1. Fire companies from Cambria, Blair, Clearfield, Somerset and Indiana counties are sending volunteers to compete and enjoy the camaraderie.
Families will enjoy two parades, a kids' carnival later in the week, food and music.
Brant – assistant fire chief for Patton, a firefighter for 52 years and one of the convention organizers – said the event is welcome after last year's convention was cancelled due to COVID-19.
"I think the general public itself, for 16 months, did not have the opportunity to go places and do things," he said. "There hasn't been an opportunity for firefighters of this association to get together as a group. Both of those things will help bring a lot of people to Patton."
Bob Burkett, chief of Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Company, said last year's cancellation was a letdown.
"It's a long-running tradition with the county, and I think every department was disappointed," Burkett said. "Everybody's is looking forward to a bigger and better convention."
St. Michael fire Chief Paul Kundrod added: "It's going to be a good week for all the firefighters to get back together for friendly competition."
The competition includes the Battle of the Barrel, a pumping contest and the Firefighter Challenge.
"That's a very grueling event where a firefighter has to drag hose and rescue a dummy," Brant said.
Antique firefighting equipment will be displayed during the Throw-Back Parade, which is Wednesday. Saturday will bring the Grand Convention Parade, with 12 marching bands from high schools, a drum and bugle corps from Akron, Ohio, and the 28th Division Band.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Spangler Fire Company Memorial Park in Northern Cambria to honor Patton firefighters John E. Dedea and Frank W. Kinkead, who died Jan. 1, 1971, battling a fire when a wall collapsed.
"A sacrifice like that should be noteworthy forever," Brant said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.