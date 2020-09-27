When fire destroyed two businesses in Stonycreek Township in January 2009, firefighters from 22 companies battled intense flames, frozen hoses and thick smoke. The three-alarm blaze burned down Carman’s Wholesale Tire and Dorothy’s Plants on Bedford Street.
Richland Township firefighters Robin Rich and Jessica Kelly were on scene when the word “Mayday” rang out over the radio.
“I remember listing to the radio and hearing ‘mayday’ being called because one of our guys fell through the roof of Carman’s,” Kelly said. “I remember the guys trying to get to him as quickly as possible.”
The firefighter fell onto a pile of tires.
“It was terror,” Rich said. “You never get used to it.”
Firefighters pulled together to rescue Ethan Kabler.
“We formed a line passing the tires out of the way so the guys could get to him,” Kelly said. “It took an emotional toll on us all.
“Just seeing him walk out on his own is what I remember.
“That’s something you don’t ever want to go through again.”
‘It’s addictive’
Kelly joined the fire department 28 years ago.
Her father, William Kelly, was fire chief in Lower Yoder Township.
“I just followed in his footsteps,” she said.
Rich joined the fire department in 1989.
She joined the fire department shortly after graduating from Richland High School.
Rich recalled that one of the students who did not have a license to drive would catch a ride to fire station.
“He wasn’t old enough to drive so the fire truck would come down and pick him up and bring him up here to hang out with the guys,” Rich said. “I thought, ‘How come he’s so special?’ Once I graduated, I thought I’m going to join and see what its all about.
“It’s addictive.”
Kelly is the fire company’s recording secretary.
She also works for CPG Cardiology at Tech Park Drive, in Johnstown, where she is device coordinator for pacemakers and defibrillators.
Rich is an emergency medical technician with East Hills Ambulance in Richland Township.
‘Raw emotions’
Dealing with people at fire scenes and other emergencies is a challenge, Rich said.
“Because you have to deal with a family’s raw emotions,” she said.
With the many hours of mandatory training, the women say they’ve earned their stripes.
“They treat us like one of them,” Kelly said.
“They’re our brothers. The guys are our family. There is no other way to describe it.”
Women have become more accepted in the fire service, Rich said.
“I was fighting the whole time to prove myself,” she said. “Now if a girl joins, you’re just another member.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.