Front Lines

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five generations of Schellhammers have passed through the ranks of Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co., which is celebrating 100 years of battling fires, floods and other tragedies.
The Schellhammers and others recognize the strong bond among the families that have labored side by side since 1923 in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
“We try to keep the family tradition going,” Assistant fire Chief Shaun Schellhammer said. “It’s like the whole family is basically involved in the fire company.”
Shaun’s wife, Gina, is the fire company’s recording secretary. His brother, David, is the treasurer. His father, Ronald Schellhammer, was active in the fire service until his death in 2020 at age 85.
The fire company responds to calls in Conemaugh Township, which has 1,800 residents, and Daisytown Borough, with a population of 300.
Generations of ‘pride’
As with many small fire companies, recruiting and retaining volunteers is a challenge. Family ties are crucial.
Shaun and Gina have a teenage son and a teenage daughter who are junior firefighters.
“This company is really building around family,” Gina said. “You’re talking generations upon generations of people who physically built the building. There’s pride in that.”
Fire Chief William Scherer has a son who is a junior member. His mother and four sisters are ladies’ auxiliary members, and his brother Michael is financial secretary and active in fundraising.
Firefighter Joe Burns has two sons who are junior firefighters.
‘Keeping our history’
Cover Hill’s fire company, located at 985 Remington Drive in the neighborhood just off Frankstown Road above downtown Johnstown, operates with about 81 members, including 25 active members who respond to between 100 and 120 calls a year.
The fire company has a pumper, rescue pumper and attack truck. There also is a restored 1957 pumper once owned by the Bethlehem Steel Corp. fire company that is used for parades and funerals.
Maintaining a vibrant fire company in modern times is a battle.
“It’s a fine line between keeping our history and keeping the department growing,” Scherer said. “Face it – kids today are involved in other activities.”
Modern challenges
Fire Capt. Tom Horner, a retired member of the Johnstown Fire Department, said modern firefighter training demands time and attention. Training was once less stringent.
“All you needed was a strong back and a brave heart,” he said. “There is so much you have to understand today, like how to handle hazardous materials, like what happened in Ohio.”
Federal, state and local grants, along with community donations, keep the financial ship afloat. The fire company holds monthly bingo games and spaghetti dinners throughout the year, along with a Thanksgiving turkey raffle. Volunteers and donations are always needed.
History shows Cover Hill firefighters are dedicated to helping the community.
“It doesn’t matter if you donated to the fire company or not,” Horner said, “you still receive the same service.”
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
