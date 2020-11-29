Like many volunteer firefighters in the region, Matt Rainey made the fire company his home at an early age. Growing up in the Ebensburg area, he often hung around the Dauntless Fire Company with his friends whose fathers were members.
“Every time the fire whistle blew, I’d always ride my bike to the fire station and stand out front and watch all the fire trucks leave,” Rainey said.
“I would look at the chalkboard and see what kind of a call it was,” he said. “Sometimes I would hang out until the guys came back and repack hose or clean things to get ready for the next call. I thought it was neat and wanted to be a part of it.”
Fast forward and Rainey is deputy fire chief. He has been with Dauntless Fire Company for 23 years. What he enjoys most is the camaraderie he shares with men and women in the fire service.
“We’re like one big family,” he said. “Everybody helps one another if someone needs help moving or remodeling their house or building a deck. With one phone call, you can have 10 people show up.”
The Dauntless Fire Company began operations in 1836, protecting Ebensburg and Cambria Township.
When a call comes in, Rainey and fire Chief Mike Sheehan make “split-second” decisions.
Quick thinking is critical when lives are in jeopardy.
“You’re not going to make the call until we get to a house fire,” Rainey said. “Am I going to send guys into that burning building or are we going to go defensive and fight it from the outside? If there are still people trapped inside, then yes, we are going in to the building to get them out safely.”
Firefighters know how most construction materials burn.
“Things burn a lot faster than they did 20 years ago just because of the type of construction material they use,” Rainey said. “They’re more combustible and burn faster and hotter.”
Rainey and his wife, Janice, have two children: Jocelyn, 21, and Dee Dee, 15, who is a junior firefighter.
Attracting young people is key to the longevity of the volunteer fire service.
According to the Pennsylvania Fire & Emergency Services Institute, the number of volunteer firefighters has diminished from 300,000 in the 1970s to about 60,000 in the early 2000s and to 38,000 in 2018.
Rainey noted that being a volunteer doesn’t mean rushing into a burning building. Preparing food for firefighters, cleaning the equipment and helping with fundraising are just some of the needed duties.
“All fire departments need people,” he said. “There is plenty to do, and there is a job for everyone.”
