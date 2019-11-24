EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s 911 center handled 56,000 emergency calls last year.
Telecommunication Officer Tina Stimely received a 911 emergency call on Oct. 19 from a Southmont home. Stimely’s training would determine what would happen next.
“This is a job that when you’re right, nobody remembers, but when you’re wrong, nobody forgets,” she said, in an interview at 911 center in Ebensburg.
Stimely, a Portage resident and a dispatcher for five years, said four people were home when a 16-year-old boy fell ill.
A young male voice kept repeating that one of his friends was in the bathroom and not feeling well.
“I kept saying, ‘Go to your friend and let’s see what’s wrong with him,’ ” Stimely said.
“He said he didn’t want to go in there. His story was that his friend drank cough medicine and drank a Red Bull before he had gone to bed.
“I heard another male voice, and I asked who that was,” she said. “He said, ‘That’s my dad.’
“I asked, ‘Can your dad get in there and help him?’ but he said his dad is going to work.”
Stimely said that first responders were on the way, but she needed someone in the house to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Then a woman took the phone.
“She kept saying, ‘Please don’t make me do this,’ ” she said. “Typically, I can be calm with somebody, but this time I had to be a little bit more aggressive.
“I said, ‘If this was your son, you would expect somebody to do anything that they could,’ ” Stimely said. “There was a pause from her, and then she said, ‘I can’t get the door open.’ ”
Stimely recalls telling the woman that right now somebody’s kid is dying.
“Finally, she was able to push open the door and she pulled him to the floor and we started CPR,” she said. First responders then arrived to treat the teenager for a drug overdose.
“That woman may think the (dispatcher) was really mean, but I hope that mom realizes that she ultimately helped save that kid’s life,” Stimely said.
The Cambria County 911 Center has a Tree of Life mural on the wall to recognize dispatchers whose instructions save lives. Stimely is the second dispatcher with her name on the mural.
The road to become a dispatcher is not easy.
The three-part training is demanding, she said.
“I’ll be honest with you; I tried to quit,” Stimely said. “I tried to clear out my locker and say thank you for the opportunity.
“There are great people here who would not let me quit. It’s a team,” she said. “I continued on. I stuck it out and here we are.”
