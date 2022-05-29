EBENSBURG, Pa. – When a house fire breaks out in Cambria Township or a truck wrecks on Ebensburg’s North Center Street, Amanda Sheehan is often the first at the scene – wearing a bright reflective vest.
Sheehan is a fire police lieutenant for Dauntless Fire Co. in Ebensburg. A 10-year member of the fire company, she works alongside fire police Capt. Kyle Brawley, directing vehicles during emergencies.
The job can involve risks, she said.
“It’s more dangerous than you think,” Sheehan said in a interview at the fire station at 209 W. Sample St.
Communication is key, with fire police stationed at each end of a scene.
“You have to communicate back and forth to get traffic under control and make sure our guys are safe,” she said.
There have been some close calls, she said. One recent night, she was directing traffic around a crash scene.
“It was a dark road and the rain was bad,” Sheehan said. “I was doing traffic control in a poorly lit area where some people weren’t able to see. ... I was wearing a vest and helmet and this girl came flying up Manor Drive.”
The vehicle was stopped in time.
“I’m pretty sure anybody who’s done traffic control has had close calls,” Sheehan said. “In the 10 years I’ve been here, we’ve never had anybody hurt in traffic control situations.”
Sheehan is the wife of Dauntless fire Chief Mike Sheehan. Mike Sheehan is a fifth-generation firefighter and at age 14 was part of the inaugural class of Dauntless junior members.
Amanda Sheehan also has a family tree rooted in the fire service. Raised in Ferndale, Sheehan said her family of first responders in the Johnstown area included a grandfather, her father and a younger brother. Her uncle, Don Wilson, was a firefighting instructor with the U.S. Air Force.
Sheehan moved to Ebensburg, where she works as a pediatric nurse for Pediatric Care Specialists, which has offices in Ebensburg, Johnstown, Richland, Somerset and Alum Bank.
She joined Dauntless Fire Co., where she met her future husband. The couple are expecting their first child.
Dauntless Fire Co. has 75 active members, including 10 female members, Deputy Chief Matt Rainey said.
The lives of fighters and EMS crews at crash scenes are “literally” in the hands of the fire police, Rainey said. Dauntless fire police are well-trained and experienced.
“They have a huge job protecting us at the scene,” Rainey said. “We have our backs turned, trying to extricate a person in a vehicle crash and they have to direct the traffic away from the scene. ... I have all the confidence in the world in Kyle and Amanda.”
Juggling the responsibilities of family, nursing and fire police duties is challenging, and the support of her colleagues at the fire station is comforting, Sheehan said.
“What’s most difficult is trying to balance everything,” she said. “It’s a big family up here. They support and help you.”
Women play a big role in the fire service, she said.
“Not only the front-line responders, but we have women in the kitchen,” Sheehan said. “We call them ‘second alarmers.’ When we have a big call and we’re out for hours and hours, they’ll come here and make meals for us.”
The camaraderie with other women is important, and Sheehan is teaching a teenage girl about the fire service. Dignity and respect are shared by Dauntless members.
Community support also plays a big role in the success of the fire service, she said.
“Our community is amazing,” she said. “Honestly, they do what they can to help us anywhere. It’s definitely one of the best decisions I made to move up here.”
