The Candy Man has returned to the area, bringing a sense of excitement to Upper Yoder Township.
Officer Gregory Hall joined the Upper Yoder Township Police Department in August. He has worked for police departments in Johnstown, Windber, Somerset and Ferndale, and also in the Maryland towns of Saint Michaels and Easton.
Along the way, Hall was tagged with the moniker “Candy Man.”
“Everywhere he’s been, he was known at the Candy Man,” Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess said. “We’re excited to have him.”
Hall worked the public housing beat as an officer with the Johnstown Police Department from 1998 to 2001.
“I had to figure out a way to communicate with the kids so they wouldn’t think negatively of the police,” Hall said. “So I would buy candy and make up the bags and hand them out to the kids.”
Eventually, kids and adults would approach him for candy, Hall said.
It’s called community policing, he said.
“Even starting here (in Upper Yoder Township),” he said, “some people were hesitant to wave to me, but I wave to everybody. I’ve had some interaction with the kids already.”
The chief said Hall is living up to his reputation. The police department and the Cuddles for Kids program created 100 care packages with coloring books and crayons.
“Greg personally handed them all out,” Hess said.
The police department now is gearing up for Halloween, he said.
Hall calls himself a late bloomer. He didn’t enter the police academy until age 29.
He put himself through the academy by working security at stores such as Boscov’s. He also was a bouncer at local bars.
“I had a friend who went to the police academy and became a police officer,” Hall said. “So I pretty much made up my mind then.”
Hall said he is not impacted by the events that spurred the Black Lives Matter movement in the country.
“I try not to let that stuff influence me,” he said. “It’s up to the individual what your beliefs are. That’s how I look at it.
“I’m proud to do the job I do,” Hall said. “There are a lot of brave men and women out there who do the job, but we’re not robots. You have a common goal, but there are different ways of reaching that goal.”
Hess said the police department is fortunate to have Hall as a full-time patrolman.
“He’s got the perfect temperament,” the chief said. “He’s great with kids, and he’s a big guy who won’t take any BS.”
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.