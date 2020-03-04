Colin Price (left) watches his teammate Ethan Webb work on his wedge game at Berkley Hills Golf Course, Goucher Street, Johnstown, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The two Johnstown Tomahawks were joining other teammates for a round of golf.
From the rink to the links
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard D., 62, Johnstown Visitation from 2-4 P.M. & 6 - 7 P.M. Funeral Service 7 P.M. (Hindman-Frankstown Road)
Robert E., 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Germany. Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc.
Melissa, 51, Johnstown (MOSKAL & KENNEDY)
Nancy, 93, of Johnstown (Moskal-Reid)
Samuel R., Indiana. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia Street, Armagh and 10 AM till time of service at 11 A.M. Saturday at Blacklick Community United Methodist Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH VIDEO | Residents complain about CPV Fairview's noise
- Drug raid snags four alleged dealers
- Johnstown-area doctor pleads guilty to 2 felony charges, more charges dropped as part of deal
- Assistant chief: Susquehanna Township house fire under investigation
- Man in jail after police allegedly find dead cats, emaciated dogs
- Vintondale man accused of threatening to kill woman
- Attorneys: Blood evidence destroyed in Pueblitz case
- Police: Sheetz worker steals $17,100 in lottery tickets
- Altoona men face drug charges after traffic stop in Cresson
- Mike Mastovich | Slam a part of Cecere's grand Wake Forest experience
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.