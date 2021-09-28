Performing with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was one of the great honors of my career.
For many months, our organization planned with the National Park Service to prepare a concert that would honor the place and occasion. We selected music that could speak in ways that words cannot, to honor the memory of those we lost and to bring comfort to those whose lives that day changed forever.
For me personally, it was a profound experience to spend so many days at Flight 93 National Memorial as we planned the concerts.
Experiencing this memorial on such an intimate basis over many visits allowed me to broaden my understanding of that day and of the unique bravery of the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93. It was deeply moving to speak with those who ensure the sanctity of that site, to meet with community members and, finally, to perform three concerts.
On Friday night, we performed music for strings as family members of the passengers of Flight 93 carried luminaria and set them by the names of their loved ones. The silence of the 1,000 people, as the sky grew dark and we played Walker’s Lyric for Strings, will stay with me forever.
On 9/11, we performed for a live audience and a broadcast across the world through livestream, in a singular performance of Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Dvorak’s New World Symphony.
Playing on the same stage where presidents had just hours before spoken, our orchestra members could see the boulder in the field as they played, or look up at the towering Visitor Center, designed to reflect the flight path 20 years ago.
Musicians shared with me their own intensely personal experiences from that time. The music allowed us to express it all together.
Music can bring something out of us that we can’t access in any other way.
And music can be created anew to meet the occasion.
To prepare for this anniversary, the JSO and Laurel Arts held a commissioning competition, and Tommy Dougherty, a Pittsburgh native, honored us with a beautiful and evocative piece that reflected his visits to the memorial and to an exhibit at Laurel Arts depicting the actions and bravery of the Somerset community in the wake of that day.
Each part of his piece reflected those exhibits and the stories he heard, and listening to that music on a clear, blue-skied fall day, the music blending with the sounds of a football game and wind in the trees, it was a unique experience to have the sound wash over us in the audience as we reflected on the day and this time in our history.
The next day, I was invited to guest-conduct our youth orchestra. For two hours, I got to make music with this promising group of young musicians. We rehearsed and refined difficult passages, and laughed and worked hard – everything a rehearsal should be.
I was struck by how much the group has grown since I first became music director – the result of more than five years of dedication and devotion by the JSYO director, David Anderson. He has created an environment where kids who are serious about music can come together and enjoy the experience of playing orchestral music.
As we wrapped up the afternoon, I couldn’t help but share with them my frank assessment: “When I hear you play and work with you, I know that the future of this community is bright.”
The symphony and community are inextricably linked, and the growth of one feeds the other.
The future of this symphony is brighter than ever, and certainly at a high point of my five years at the musical helm. We have weathered storms and emerged stronger for it, and we now have more of the support of the community than at any other time.
Since I set foot in Johnstown, I have had as my mission to open our doors, to make everyone feel welcome and to make sure this orchestra serves everyone in this community, all while creating magical musical experiences.
But what we have built over the past two years, since Jessica Satava became executive director, is truly remarkable. It’s harder to see, because it goes on behind the scenes, but it is the backbone of strength that allows our music to be heard.
Our board of trustees is stronger than ever, with 19 pillars of our community all pulling together, keeping us focused on our mission and bringing strength to the organization.
We are all working to further integrate our musicians and board, with Mark Addleman, a professional French horn player and banker, now as our board president, and with two other voting members who are JSO musicians.
Our staff is skilled and dedicated, all inspired by Jessica’s leadership, and all six have extensive performing experience of their own, giving them insight and breadth of vision in all they do.
I am personally inspired that so many of you are showing your support by contributing and volunteering, led by Karen Azer and a vigorous and enthusiastic development team, and the great creativity of committees like the one led by Laura Argenbright.
I firmly believe that creativity and the arts are the future of this community.
As I begin my sixth season as music director, I am looking to the past 18 difficult months and celebrating the way we pulled through against the adversity of this pandemic, found new ways to reach our audience, and built new connections along the way.
I am proud to be one part of this great team, and I have a new sense of gratitude for the role that we play in bringing music to this amazing region.
