When I was 10 years old, a family friend invited me to hear our hometown orchestra for the first time.
I had grown up in a musical family, but I had never heard an orchestra live – only on recordings, and mostly in the car, where my father would wait until the end of the piece so that we could confirm whether we knew who was performing. With that much car listening, I thought I knew what an orchestra sounded like.
But nothing could prepare me for the sound in the hall. It was like swimming in water, instead of experiencing raindrops.
And I never forgot that feeling. Hearing that sound is what led me to become a conductor. There’s nothing like it in the world.
My hometown orchestra was the New York Philharmonic. And all those years ago, I had a dream when I heard them play – to one day stand on the podium and conduct that orchestra, the oldest and most venerable in the country.
Last month, I made my debut with that orchestra. It was thrilling, exhilarating, a celebration! And when I got off stage, the first thought that came to my mind was that family friend who had brought me to hear the orchestra for the first time.
Did he have any idea how much he would change my life with that simple invitation to go to a concert?
In April, we are performing two amazing concerts. The first is on April 9 and brings the world-famous pianist Michelle Cann to Johnstown. Michelle has recently been named a professor at Curtis, and she has been playing all over the country.
We are very honored to join her as she performs the most romantic piece of music you can imagine: the 2nd Piano Concerto of Rachmaninoff. Because the concert is All About Love, we will have the Band of Brothers bringing Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to life on stage right before we perform Prokofiev’s incredible music depicting that play; and finally Tchaikovsky’s famous fantasy on the Shakespeare, with one of the greatest love themes in all of music.
Then just days later, we perform our Young People’s Concert, where children come in on buses or on Zoom to hear us perform a concert tailor-made for them, including the magic of Harry Potter and the Avengers, and Maddie Faulkner, a high school soloist playing a cello concerto.
Speaking of young people, we were so thrilled to have hundreds of young people and their families with us for our first Family Concert. But every concert we perform is a chance for people of all ages to come to the Johnstown Symphony and hear the sound of our magnificent orchestra.
This is the perfect time for an aunt or uncle or grandparent to invite a child you know to come hear their hometown orchestra for the first time, or for the hundredth time. There’s nothing quite like it. And who knows? Maybe in 20 years, they’ll be standing on this very podium, and I’ll be in the audience, cheering them on.
