JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – We are still celebrating our “Messiah” performance from December, a night that brought out the best in our chorus, orchestra, soloists and audience members. It was the culmination of months of preparation by the chorus, orchestra and soloists.
For me, personally, I had spent the summer reviewing every note and considering every interpretation with our chorus director, Jeffrey Webb, making changes to how they would sing each of the 14 choruses, and reviewing in detail every one of the parts.
I had spent a particularly long time preparing the final piece, the towering “Amen!” that lasts as long as several other movements put together.
Some performances tend to gloss over that movement – it’s at the end, after all – but I wanted us to sing every note with a sense of complete commitment. Webb put it best, telling the chorus to “sing it like a love song.” They did, and the effect was powerful.
As you may have seen, this season of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is themed “All About Love.” Throughout the year, we’re celebrating our love of community and the sense of pride we have that makes this place so special.
We’re celebrating the love we have for each other, and the way that this community comes together in hard times and helps each other.
And we’re celebrating the love you have for the symphony and all that it represents after 93 years of service through music.
That love is showing up in amazing ways, with energetic sold-out audiences, new partners and donors, lots of collaborators, and with new board members joining our organization. There is a new sense of ownership – a recognition that what we have in this region is so special, and that every one of you who buys tickets and supports our annual fund drive are not just spectators cheering us on – you are actually members of our orchestra family.
This week, we launched a new video, directed by videographer Matt Otis. It features members of our symphony, youth orchestra, community members, supporters, audience members – all gathering to play music. As it happened, the day we filmed the video was one of those bone-numbing days we know so well in western Pennsylvania, but true to the Johnstown way, that didn’t dampen our spirits at all.
We hope you’ll watch the video – it’s on our website, Facebook page and more – and share it with friends; and if you feel inspired, join with us to support the orchestra.
On a personal note, I’ve been so grateful to receive cards and emails from audience members saying how much the love the music we’re playing, and notes thanking me for what we are doing here.
Of course, the more you know about the symphony, the more you appreciate and understand that I am only a small part of this orchestra – that it takes a committed team of hundreds to make this orchestra sound the way it does. As our annual fund co-chairwoman and trustee Karen Azer always says: “It takes a village!”
Our staff is led by Jessica Satava, one of the most dynamic and visionary leaders in the orchestra field. Our volunteers are beyond description, dedicating hundreds of hours of time to our efforts, including the annual fund campaign we just launched. Our board of trustees and advisers is the bedrock of our organization, and they do so much behind the scenes to help strengthen our foundation, and help motivate us to give it our best on stage.
And on stage is where we’ll be again in just a few weeks, performing a concert at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus the with music of Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Rodgers and Hart and others. For those of you looking for a perfect Valentine’s night out, we invite you to dine at one of Johnstown’s many great restaurants on Feb. 12, then join us for a romantic evening with the superb Charles Wesley Evans and the biggest big band you’ve ever seen on stage.
When we talk about the love we feel from this community, it’s not a sappy kind of love. It’s the kind of love that is strong, powerful and tenacious – love that lifts us up, and carries us through.
I feel so supported and inspired as a music director. I’m inspired by you, in just the same way I hope our music inspires our region, and I can’t wait to celebrate in music with all of you.
