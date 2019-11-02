I still remember the concert when I knew that I would become a musician. The music was Brahms’s First Symphony, with Kurt Masur conducting the New York Philharmonic.
I came home from that concert and wrote a letter to myself. I said that if it was possible to dedicate myself to making music like that, I wanted to do it, no matter what that meant or what it would require of me.
I also remember writing, with all the self-confidence of a teenager, that I knew it was impossible to contain the magnitude of the beauty of what I had just heard in written notes. It seemed inconceivable to me that someone could write down, one pitch at a time, music that had such power, such sound, and to have such an effect on me.
As I learned over my career, the music really is completely contained in the written notation, but it takes a passionate performance to bring it to life.
The concert we perform on Saturday will be a very special one for the orchestra. My reaction to the music of Brahms is not at all uncommon for musicians, and his symphonies are nearly universally revered. I would hazard a guess that a sizable part of our players would choose the music of Brahms as their favorite to play. So when we perform this music for you next week, it will be with a particular pleasure.
But equally exciting will be the Italian operas on the first half. I know that this city loves opera, as demonstrated by the 23 years of Opera Fest, but this will be the first time I’ll get a chance to perform several operatic masterpieces for this audience. And I am also especially excited as we will be honoring Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla, who did so much for the city of Johnstown and the symphony, and who shared their passion for opera generously in so many ways.
I’ve spoken before about how much we love performing a variety of music as an orchestra. In the past year, we’ve performed everything from “Saving Private Ryan” to the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto to the music of the Beatles and Queen. It’s truly incredible that our musicians are able to perform so many different styles and genres, not to mention that every single composer we perform, from Dvorak to Debussy, is a completely different sound-world and style.
With that in mind, our next concert will be a homecoming, as we perform Italian and Brahms.
When we play opera, it is amazing to feel the drama and emotion that fills the melodies with such power. Opera has also always been a very creative field, with composers pushing the envelope, trying new things with sound and effect. Many of the instruments that are now a part of the orchestra were first introduced by opera composers who reached for something outside of the box to satisfy the needs of the story, and to make the sound more powerful. And on this concert, you will hear how the art form grew and changed over the course of one 100-year period.
And what makes the music of Brahms so satisfying? One of the reasons is that every single player on stage seems to have a well-wrought melody, all the time, even when they play a simpler part, a supporting role.
Another is that his language seems to “speak” through the harmonies he uses. They are rich and varied, and because the lines are each so carefully crafted, the harmonies that he uses seem to be even richer.
This sense of craftsmanship is really important to Brahms.
We all know how important good craftsmanship is – that is what made Johnstown’s mills turn out high-quality work, and continues to be the top priority of our industries here.
In Medieval construction of cathedrals, every single stone, even those facing away from the public, even those that are completely hidden from view, were crafted equally perfectly.
That’s the same concept here with Brahms. His craftsmanship is just exquisite.
Finally, the satisfaction we feel in performing it is simply the emotional journey we take when performing this music. Because it is “absolute music,” meaning that there is no literal story that is attached to the music, nor is it trying to paint any particular picture, we are all free to interpret the music however we wish. It can speak to each of us completely differently. There is nothing to tell you whether this melody is happy, or sad, or whether it might not be fully both; or where this music might transport you. It’s all up to you and what you hear and how it affects you.
I could go on for much longer, but suffice it to say that this is a concert not to be missed, and a great concert to bring someone who might, like me, find themselves swept off their feet by the beauty and power of this music. I can’t wait to share it with all of you.
And perhaps there will be someone in the audience who will know, after hearing this music, what their life-calling might be.
