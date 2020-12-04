As the holidays approach, we have all been feeling how different this year is from others.
At the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, we would be making our list and checking it twice to prepare the final touches of our “Joy of Christmas” program, or refining our Handel’s “Messiah” rehearsals.
We would be getting ready to perform in our decorated hall, and trying to make sure we had enough performances to fit all the audience members inside that wanted to come hear us.
Tom Brubaker would be hanging the star at the top of the theater, getting it ready for our performance of “Silent Night,” and I would be guessing what Santa was going to bring for the orchestra when he came down the aisle.
But this is a different year, and along with all of you, we’ve made adjustments to match this moment.
While state guidelines are clear about not performing indoors, we are very excited to share four live performances with our JSO percussion at 10 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Gazebo in Central Park in downtown Johnstown and again at 2:30 and 4 p.m. at the Somerset County Courthouse.
We are calling the program “Comfort and Joy,” and these 30-minute concerts will feature Christmas favorites, including a “Nutcracker Suite,” some Mariah Carey and lots of Christmas carols.
It will be outdoors, so dress warm.
And of course, we are following state and local guidelines to make sure we are doing our part to stay safe.
Our wonderful chorus will bring the sound of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” but this year, that glorious sound will be in a video that we will share in early December.
That video should be released in the next week or so, and we encourage you to share this uplifting gift of music with each other.
I also should mention that Christmas came a little early for me personally, as I received word last week that I have been nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award.
This is a huge honor, and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped create the recording that has been nominated. It’s also a great joy to have that honor be shared with Johnstown, as the JSO was the first orchestra in the United States to perform that same piece of music, back in 2018.
Speaking of joy and honor, I have had the pleasure over the past several years of receiving some very kind letters of encouragement and thanks from members of the community.
Last year, an especially glowing letter was sent to me from the Rev. Anthony F. Spilka, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Of course, I wrote back, and we exchanged several letters after subsequent concerts.
So I was extremely gratified to learn from David Anderson, our youth orchestra conductor, that Father Spilka had made St. Francis of Assisi available to our young people to rehearse each Sunday afternoon.
They were able to do so safely, with rehearsals kept to a shorter duration and with distance and masks worn by all musicians (and “horn masks” placed on the bells of wind instruments as well).
Last weekend, the youth orchestra presented a concert that was live-streamed, and which hundreds of people were able to hear despite not being there in person.
Similarly, Community Strings, our intrepid group of avocational string players led by the indefatigable Beth Pile, was able to hold a concert earlier in November for people to “stroll by” at The Galleria in Richland Township. The concert was a great success, providing that irreplaceable sound of strings in a beautiful and resonant space.
Not to be outdone, our youth chorus, Inclined to Sing, is entering its 20th year under the direction of Kim Rauch. It is impossible to overstate the importance of the commitment Kim has put into the founding and growing of that wonderful ensemble. Members of that chorus have gone on to major in music, sing in our adult choir and share their gifts with countless others.
We are hoping to gather all the alumni from that ensemble in a project in the spring, and we are asking your help in sharing the email addresses of anyone who sang in the youth chorus over the past 20 years.
Please direct those communications to krauch@johnstownsymphony.org.
Finally, a word of several condolences. The holiday season is filled with joy and comfort and family. But it can be a hard time for those who live alone, or who are estranged from their families, or, especially this year, those who are unable to visit for health reasons or other restrictions.
I have heard, in recent weeks and months, of the passing of several friends of the symphony. It is my dearest wish that we might be able to play music for all the grieving families, and help to heal through our sound.
What we learn anew each year during these holy days is that we are all at our best when we help each other. No community cares for each other better than Johnstown, and it is that spirit of giving that makes this place so magical.
As we enter Advent and prepare for Christmas, I send my deep wishes for everyone’s health and happiness.
