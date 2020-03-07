Since I arrived as music director four years ago, I have been looking for ways to welcome more of this city and region to our Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Through the years, there have been great victories. All of our Mill concerts are examples of that. And, we’ve certainly seen more and more people who come to our performances and say it’s the first time they’ve heard this orchestra, or the first time in a long time.
But I don’t think we’ve ever welcomed the community quite as fully as we did last month in our Movies Made in Johnstown and Open Mic Night concert. I loved the entire first half, performing the music of “Slap Shot” and “All the Right Moves,” and as many of you know, I had an especially fun time right before intermission. But the second half is what I keep thinking about.
When I first proposed this concert more than a year ago, I honestly didn’t know what kind of talent we had in Johnstown. I just knew that I wanted to find out, and I wanted to use the symphony as a vehicle to feature and celebrate the musicians that are from this region and perform here. But I wasn’t prepared for the level of talent and professionalism we found.
After hearing auditions from 30 applicants, we invited 11 talented groups and performers to join us on stage at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center subscription concert. Clara and Dana Cooper, Dave Distefano, Dany Vavrek, Denise Baldwin, Arlene Huth, Mary Jo Swank, Ava DiPasquale, Amber Goebbel, Cajun Norm and the Jam Session Band, and Victoria Bechtold Kush performed music from Broadway to rock to opera, several original compositions (including one by a 6 year old), and all culminating with Nick Tercek’s epic drum solo and our performance of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.”
Every one of our guest artists put in a performance of a lifetime, and I was so proud of each of them and how much care they put into their performances.
Here are some reactions from our performers.
Dave Di Stefano said, “I’m still reeling from my JSO experience and am fully inspired. I am blown away by the maestro and musicians’ handling of the arrangement and couldn’t imagine it being more perfect.”
And we received letters from community members like Gregory Rhys, who said, “I am grateful for this deliberate conscious use of the arts, as a force of community healing, renewal, and growth. Every artist on that stage and every audience member is a testimony of hope and belief of our best that is yet to come.”
Rachel Allen wrote, “The local musicians that performed with the symphony were outstanding. So happy to know many of them. Witnessing the collaboration between their music and the JSO, I can only imagine that this was a labor-intensive work that required a lot of people to do an insane amount of work. I can attest that it was well worth it.
Each act was unique and amazing and again, the capacity of the JSO to support such a wide range of musical expression was more than impressive.
I truly love that the JSO wants to highlight, support, and connect with the music community in Johnstown. This all makes me so excited and happy to be here in this beloved community.”
Elizabeth Good said, “This event truly brought the community together.”
Mike Hruska wrote, “Truly celebrated the spirit of forward-thinking community collaboration in combination with music and talent.”
And I should add that one of our musicians came up to me afterward and said that it was “the most fun he’s had in his life.”
Suffice it to say, we all had a great time.
And, now, we are preparing for a completely different kind of concert on March 14, one that I designed to have the music sweep you off of your feet.
In keeping with our season theme of Made in Johnstown, the music is drawn from across many cultures: Polish, French, Italian, African American, and Norwegian. Once again, in order to bring the symphony to the city, we have a Symphony Steps Out on Tuesday at Asiago’s, where you have the chance to meet musicians and join our symphony family for some casual celebration to get you in the mood for Saturday’s performance.
One of the performers from February, Dave Distefano, wrote a piece that dealt on a personal level with mental illness. It was a powerful and profound experience for us to play that piece that was written to help heal.
The Sibelius Symphony is much the same – written at a time of personal crisis, and dealing with the darkness of depression and addiction, the symphony is in the composer’s own words a “confession of the soul.”
And it is a piece that we know can be a healing force for the community.
I know that for many people, attending a symphony concert feels foreign and unfamiliar. It may even seem unwelcoming if you’ve never been to one. But please know that we truly want every member of this community to experience the power of this orchestra. I know how hearing an orchestra for the first time changed my life.
And I can’t count the number of times I’ve been healed and comforted and inspired by this music. It happens every day.
Performing Distefano’s piece reminded us all how precious life is. I’ll be talking about his music and the unique role our orchestra plays in the health and wellness of our community when I give one of the keynote talks at 5 p.m. April 1 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center as a part of Pitt-Johnstown’s Creativity in Medical Humanities Conference. Admission is free for all events.
Healing through our orchestra is about letting the music wash over you and take your worries and troubles away.
But our symphony is also able to inspire and excite – and it’s also all about joy and triumph.
Music will speak to each of you differently. But every member of the orchestra is playing because they believe in the power of music to bring us together and inspire us to ever greater things as a region.
I think Dany Vavrek sums it all up when he says, “That room was so full of talent from the region! I’m proud to say, ‘Yeah, I’m from Johnstown!’ ”
