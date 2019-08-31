It’s an exciting time at the Johnstown Symphony as we prepare for the season to come.
For the symphony, the summer is our off-season, when we all get in the weight room to prepare for the fall. (Well, not exactly, although I have taken up a gym membership!) Just like a major league team, one of the key secrets to our success is what happens off the field – or in our case, off-stage, with our administrative team and our board.
As you have probably heard, the symphony has hired an amazing new executive director, Jessica Satava, who is a rising star in the orchestra field. You’ll all get a chance to meet her at concerts and events, and since she and her husband moved to Johnstown in August, she is already becoming a member of the community who loves and cares for this city.
The other big news this summer is about our upcoming concert of the music of Queen, which will be held at JWF Industries on Sept. 21. Tickets are already more than half sold, and we are anticipating this show selling out within the next few weeks.
Many of you remember the first mill concert that we presented, in 2017. That concert was featured on Katie Couric’s “America Inside Out,” and showcased Johnstown and the symphony as an example the rest of the country can follow to revitalize and reimagine the future of this city. Last year, we performed at the beautifully updated GapVax facility in Moxham, with that mill and its history and its fully modern renovation showcasing our season that was all about “Tradition and Innovation.”
This year, the season is all about Johnstown. We are celebrating the art, culture and industry that makes this city what it is. And there is no better way to do that than to perform in the heart of Johnstown’s industry at JWF Industries.
In my three years here as music director, I’ve been continually amazed and happy to see how much the city loves its symphony. And I’ve also met a lot of people who have told me how much this city loves rock ‘n’ roll.
So as a way of celebrating the industry of Johnstown, and the men and women who form the backbone of that industry, we are bringing the music of Queen downtown with a fantastic band called Jeans n’ Classics.
Yes, of course you are very welcome to come to this concert in jeans!
This is also the perfect example of how we are not only bringing the city to the symphony, by selling out more concerts and making everyone feel welcome at the hall, but also how we are bringing the symphony to the city.
There is also something fun about us performing the music of Queen for this concert. Traditionally, the symphony has performed a gala in the fall, and for 23 years, that gala was Opera Fest. Well, as any of you who saw the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” will remember, Queen was the band that somehow made everyone love opera.
So with this concert we are still bringing you opera – just opera through the vision of Freddie Mercury.
We are also very excited that this concert will feature a select choir with chosen singers from six local high schools, all of whom will join members of our own chorus to sing the chorus parts to “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more.
And I am personally looking forward to the beginning of the second half, when Stacy Polacek, the winner of the “Golden Baton,” will conduct the orchestra, band, and everyone in the room for the Queen hits “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”
As I’ll write about more later, the rest of the season is a continuation of this theme, as we explore and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of this city.
We start with the many Eastern European cultures that lived in Cambria City and elsewhere throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, and that continue to thrive in churches and cultural centers, and in the food cooked in thousands of homes.
To celebrate this official opening to the season, I have invited the Tamburitzans, the dynamic, electrically exciting folk dance troupe based in Pittsburgh, to do something that may have never been done before: perform the traditional dances of the Slavonic Dances of Dvorak, including a polka and furiant, and the Hungarian Dance No. 5 of Brahms, on stage with our symphony.
The rest of the season is equally exciting, but I’ll write about those concerts later.
But I’ll close with an open invitation: We are holding open auditions from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 20, with local musicians and artists of all kinds winning the chance to perform with the symphony at our Feb. 8 concert, which will feature music from the movies “Slap Shot” and “All The Right Moves” in the first half. To sign up, visit johnstownsymphony.org.
This is your Johnstown Symphony, and we can’t wait to have a chance to hear and see what you all can do. Think “Johns-town’s Got Talent,” with celebrity judges Mike Bodolosky, Mike Hruska, Beth Good and others.
We hope to see you there!
James Blachly is the music director for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. He can be reached at 814-535-6738. Connect with him on Twitter @BlachlyJames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.