Many area volunteer firefighters’ fundraising events have been canceled in the past year because of the state’s limits on crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Page Bedding Mattress Factory Outlet President Tim Page was a volunteer firefighter for about 22 years, and as a businessman he’s begun to explore ways to provide financial support to local departments.
A Page Bedding month-long community aid event allows customers to direct a portion of the costs of their mattress purchases to a volunteer fire department of their choice.
“The customer can choose anywhere,” Page said. “So far on the list, I’ve seen departments including Oakland, Conemaugh Township, Richland and West Hills Regional.”
The community aid event runs through Feb. 28 at the 850 Eisenhower Blvd. store.
Page served with the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department from 1996 to 2018, he said.
At the beginning of February, the Richland department canceled its annual spring gun raffle due to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Deputy Chief Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
“It is arguably our largest revenue-generating fundraiser,” Heffelfinger said.
The department’s facility rentals have all been canceled in the past year, too. Since last March, Heffelfinger estimated that lost fundraising revenue is approaching six digits.
Heffelfinger said the department appreciates the efforts of Page, who was an active member of the department.
“What Tim is doing is truly from the heart because he did this job and did it in full effect, from getting into fire trucks to cooking French fries for fundraisers,” Heffelfinger said.
Page said he has plans to make his community aid event an annual effort.
“We are using this year as a gauge to learn how we can expand it and make it bigger in future years,” he said. “Over the past year, I’ve been hearing about struggles departments are going through, losing fundraising opportunities and revenue because of COVID-19. I thought, ‘Well, if we want to do a community give-back event, why don’t we do this?’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.