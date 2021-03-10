SHANKSVILLE – In the five years since National Park Service education specialist Gregory Zaborowski started teaching school-age children about the United Airlines Flight 93 crash, he went from welcoming 800 kids per year to Flight 93 National Memorial to more than 8,000, he said.
But after COVID-19 hit the U.S. early last year, it came to a sudden halt, forcing field trip cancellations for more than 9,000 students, he said.
“It was tough because (2020) would have been a record year,” Zaborowski told The Tribune-Democrat.
In response, the National Park Service will take the Flight 93 story to the classroom this time around.
Inside the National Park Service’s downtown Somerset office, a small studio has been created to deliver distance education over platforms such as Zoom to classrooms and other groups Monday through Friday between now and early June, he said.
“Creativity and being able to use technology give us the opportunity to move forward and share the story of Flight 93,” said Zaborowski.
He teaches the virtual courses.
Each are tailored for different age groups.
A kindergarten to third-grade course relies on children’s books about 9/11, which was created by first-graders and includes pictures drawn by them in the aftermath of the attacks, he said.
A class for fourth- through eighth-graders is centered around the lives of the 40 passengers and crew members on Flight 93 and their stories.
For older teens in ninth through 12th grade, Zaborowski said he focuses on the FBI’s investigation into what happened on the plane that morning. It focuses “what we know and what we don’t know” – through slides, data and on messages left on answering machines by passengers to outline the facts of the Flight 93 hijacking and crash.
The National Park Service has increased its focus on education in recent years to explain the pivotal moment for those too young to remember it.
“As we approach 20 years from September 11, it is critical for the Memorial to teach the power individuals have to make a difference,” the National Park Service’s Western District Superintendent, Stephen M. Clark, said in a release to media.
Zaborowski said he has already delivered a few courses to schools that canceled trips last year, including Philadelphia city schools.
But there are many opportunities to register more students, he added, noting the course is free of charge.
Teachers can find information on scheduling a program at www.nps.gov/flni/learn/education/learning/index.htm, and presentations can be streamed to a home computer or tablet via Zoom or Microsoft Teams, he said.
