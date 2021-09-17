As an aviation weapons specialist, Petty Officer 1st Class Colton Dull is among the first U.S. Navy officers to take to the skies aboard a cutting-edge, submarine-hunting reconnaissance aircraft.
But Navy service itself is nothing new for the 2012 Ferndale Area graduate’s family.
“I was a third-generation sailor,” Dull said. “My younger brother, grandfather and all of my uncles served.”
Dull joined the Navy in 2012. He now serves as an aviation ordnanceman on a P-8A “Poseidon” – a maritime patrol aircraft and one of just 100 or so now in the Navy’s fleet.
The P-8A is a modified 737 outfitted with cutting-edge surveillance technology. It’s also equipped for anti-submarine warfare when the situation calls for it.
Dull serves in Patrol Squadron 5 – a Jacksonville, Florida, squadron that is one of the five original patrol squadrons within the U.S. Navy, according to the Navy’s website.
Navy Office of Community Outreach officials said the squadron is deployed to the world’s oceans whenever surveillance or support is needed.
“We are the front line of defense to get anywhere,” said Dull. “You have to cross the waterways, and the Navy keeps us safe.”
For Dull, tradition and duty to his country are a big part of why he serves. But he’s also thinking long-term.
“A sense of pride and family tradition is why I serve. I’m following in their footsteps and laying the groundwork for my future,” Dull said.
“Making rank generates stability for my family,” he added.
While serving, he also earned his bachelor of science degree in general studies.
He credits the blue-collar background he developed while growing up in western Pennsylvania for helping him forge this path.
“I learned to work hard now while younger, so you can enjoy life later when you’re older,” he said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
