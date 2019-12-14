Charles R. Bell’s path to freedom along the Underground Railroad didn’t pass through Lewisburg as the runaway slave fled the U.S. South on a two-year trek that ended in Canada in 1851.
As a free man, happenstance led Bell to the town where he accepted work as a janitor at Bucknell University, then known as the University at Lewisburg.
Bell settled in the borough in 1867, and lived out the latter half of his life, raising children and grandchildren with his wife, Catharine. He lived to be 85 years old, retired with a pension and died at the home he owned on West Saint George Street.
On Dec. 20, 1912, a week after his death, the Lewisburg Journal published a firsthand account given by Bell years prior of his life in servitude and his escape from slavery.
Bell was born a slave on Dec. 11, 1827, in the western Virginia town of Romney – now located in West Virginia.
His master was a planter named James H. Inship.
“I had never known what it was to be a slave, for my master was very kind to me and treated me just as a servant,” Bell told Helen C. Bartol, who transcribed Bell’s account.
A workday in his early youth included serving as a waiter or helping in the kitchen. Bell said he learned manners and was taught to read and write. When he grew older and stronger, he was called to work in the fields.
Bell’s master died as Bell reached manhood. To settle the estate, Inship’s slaves were sold off. Bell fetched $1,050, beating his appraised price of $800.
“Then for the first time in my life," he said, "I fully realized that I was a slave.”
Bell identified his new master only as a harsh man named Mr. Marner. Under his new master, he’d been threatened after they’d learned he was literate. Bell was sure he’d be sold again. His master told him to travel to a train station to meet a man from Georgia. Bell spotted him as a slave trader the moment he laid eyes on the man.
“I drove him home to the plantation and that night ran away,” Bell said. "I went straight to my old master’s son."
Escape to Pittsburgh
The son had the same name as his father, James H. Inship. Bell described the man as an abolitionist in quiet. Inship instructed Bell on how to flee to Canada and allowed him to take off with the woman Bell had married but was separated from, Catharine. Bell said he left Romney with his wife on a Sunday in August 1849. He was 21. His wife was about 16.
The couple walked 30 miles to the Potomac River and were outside of West Virginia before daylight. They headed into the mountains, the start of a harrowing four-week trek. They had no food or shelter. Rain soaked their clothing. They sought refuge beneath trees and rocks and would learn to travel only at night after coming across a wanted poster describing his appearance.
“As soon as it was dark, we worked our way down to the highway and all night long we stumbled along in the mud," Bell said. "Alone, either one of us would have given up. However, we encouraged each other and although we were wet and hungry and foot-sore, we never lost our determination. We knew that if we went back or were captured, we should be sold ‘down the river.’ ”
There was one instance, Bell said, when the couple stopped to seek help from two women at a farmhouse. They asked for food. The women turned them away but told them to return later. Bell was suspicious. He and his wife walked a distance, hid and watched and the women fetched a group of men. The men dropped their tools and moved together to the farmhouse. Bell figured the men would soon be on the hunt. He and Catharine sped off.
“After that we neither ventured out in the daytime nor spoke to another person. When we got into more open country we were able to find a little green corn. This corn and the berries we gathered on the mountains were the only things we had to eat during the four weeks it took us to reach Pittsburgh.”
As much as the Bells feared the mountains, they feared the city even more. When they reached Pittsburgh, they risked interaction to trust they’d find allies. They got lucky, met a friendly man who offered help and found room and board.
Bell called a man named Squire James Marshall “the president of that part of the Underground Railway.” Marshall sent the Bells away in a covered wagon as soon as possible. They traveled to a farm in Bakerstown, north of Pittsburgh. Bell remained there with an abolitionist until spring, farming and performing chores while his wife worked in the house.
Settled in Lewisburg
In the springtime, he received $50 in gold and with his wife, was taken to Moorheadville, north of Erie. Bell said they traveled 100 miles by wagon. They lived there for about a year. According to information in the university’s archives, his wife gave birth to their first son there.
A railroad had been completed along Lake Erie, inspiring the Bells to journey north to New York. They took a train into the Village of Manchester, which would later become Niagara Falls.
“We got off the train at Manchester, quite near to the old suspension bridge across the Niagara River," Bell said. "Getting into a stage coach at this point, we found ourselves, at about three o’clock in the afternoon, crossing the great and famous bridge.
“The driver of the stage coach guessed that we were runaway slaves and at the middle of the bridge, turning to me, he said quietly, ‘Now you are in Canada and as free as anybody.’
“The stage coach carried us through to St. Catherines, a town perhaps 12 miles from the river. I got off here, at the American House, a freeman, safe, under the British Lion’s paw. Thus ended my journey to freedom.”
Bell’s account was said to be shared a few years before his death, according to the newspaper.
Documents stored in the Bucknell University Archive indicate the same retelling was published days earlier, Dec. 16, 1912, in the student newspaper at the time, The Orange and Blue.
Published works about the university’s history say Bell was hired in 1867 by the school’s president at the time, Justin Loomis.
Bell was walking through the area with an ax, returning from a visit to family in the South — Bell mentioned in his retelling he wouldn’t see his mother until after the Civil War ended — en route for Williamsport, where hands were needed for lumber work, historian Charles M. Snyder wrote in an article published in the Union County Journal on Feb. 25, 1982.
Loomis spotted him, hired him to chop down a tree and kept him on as a janitor, Snyder wrote and other archive material shows.
It was the start of Bell’s 38-year career, cut short by paralysis in 1905 at about the age of 78. His wages varied. University archives show Bell earned from $18 to $25 monthly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.