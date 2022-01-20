JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – S&P Global Ratings recently downgraded Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s long-term rating from “A” to “BB.”
In the process of being lowered six notches on the organization’s scale, JRA crossed a line from the “investment” level to now being considered “speculative” grade.
“The reduced rating means that if we go to borrow additional money or refund money we’ve already borrowed, a BB-rated issuer has to pay higher interest than an A-rated issuer,” William Barbin, the authority’s solicitor, said. “The big issue is it would raise the interest rates on any potential future bond issues.”
The credit rating was lowered for multiple reasons, including what S&P described as a “shallow service area economy” with a 14.9% poverty rate, JRA’s “weakening” of debt service coverage over the past three years with further decline expected at least through fiscal-year end 2023, a “significantly leveraged system based off a high debt-to-capitalization ratio” and a financial management assessment that is considered “a vulnerability and is characterized by a lack of long-term financial and capital forecasting and a willingness to financially operate at below sufficiency.”
But S&P considered JRA to be “stable” overall, a determination that was “based on our expectation that the authority will raise rates in 2022 to generate revenue that will keep DSC and liquidity at levels that are either consistent with or better than historical trends. There would be downward pressure on the rating or outlook if these trends do not materialize.”
JRA officials pointed to two major changes that impacted the rating:
• The authority is operating under a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order to reduce sanitary sewer flow. As part of its plan, JRA set up a tiered payment system with properties that have passed a pressure test being billed $17 per month. Those that have not passed are billed $27. With more than 70% having complied, according to Barbin, and therefore paying $10 less per month, revenue has dropped.
“We understood it years ago that eventually, as more and more people completed their repair work, that we would eventually have to raise the rates,” JRA Chairman Msgr. Raymond Balta said. “But we’ve been able to keep it at this level for the past eight years. We’re not really in the business of accumulating money either. Ours is supposed to be a fee for services."
'Cash on hand'
• JRA’s year-end cash on hand decreased from $6,734,252 in 2019 to $5,256,705 in 2020 to $3,412,501 in 2021, according to numbers provided by the authority.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority directly funded almost $5 million in work during the same time: $1.7 million (Clinton Street project), $754,650 (Sewer Lateral Compliance Program), $360,000 (PennVEST 7), $1,292,546 (upgrades to Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant), $608,409 (interceptor closed circuit television), $125,000 (Pennsylvania Route 403 manhole frames / covers) and $100,000 (Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard manhole frames / covers and paving).
The bottom line is a decrease of more than $3.3 million in cash.
“The economics of the area do not justify an A rating,” Barbin said. “But we had so much extra cash on hand (during the past grading), they said with that much cash on hand you’re not a risk. But we spent some of the cash on hand down.”
Earlier this week, JRA’s board voted to send out a request for proposal to bring in a financial consultant to help evaluate revenue flow and other issues for the sewer operations.
“I think we need to have that, based upon this report, somebody on board sooner rather than later,” Mark Pasquerilla, a JRA board member, said during the meeting. “In my experience, working with these types of people, they tell you what they want. You don’t tell them. They tell you what they need.”
Pasquerilla, Bruce Haselrig, Richard Truscello and Laura Huchel voted in favor of putting out the RFP immediately.
Balta opposed issuing it at this time.
“I think eventually we do that,” Balta said. “This is a complicated thing. This is not a mathematical thing where you simply say how much do you need, and how many customers do you have and how much does each customer have to pay? It’s not quite that simple. There are different categories. How do you raise the rates? I thought that we should let the staff get all of their information together, and present all of this together, and then review it and then put that out as part of the RFP.”
'Official action or not?'
The authority voted on the issue after it was not originally on the agenda.
Late last year, Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act was changed to prohibit governmental agencies from voting on matters that were not on agendas, except under certain circumstances, including being an emergency or being a small matter.
Pasquerilla led the effort to add the RFP proposal and not let it wait until next month. Haselrig and Truscello supported him. Pasquerilla said the report “requires some immediate action.”
Huchel and Balta opposed adding the item to the agenda, believing it did not rise to the level of an emergency matter.
Balta pointed out S&P is almost certainly not going to improve the rating any time soon, regardless if the board acted now or waited a few weeks. “We are unlikely to raise the rating over the next two years, given our view of the authority's variable financial performance over the past five years and its ongoing consent order with PaDEP,” according to S&P.
Barbin assessed the decision to add the item to the agenda, saying, “We didn’t obligate any authority money by that vote and we didn’t hire anybody by that vote. Basically they told the executive director, ‘put out a document and see who is interested in helping us.’ Is that truly official action or not? And I have a question of whether a court would find that to be official action or a matter that’s de minimis (too trivial or minor to merit consideration) in nature.”
