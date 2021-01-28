Cold downtown walk

An arctic cold front moved into the Greater Johnstown area, bringing with it frigid temperatures, high winds and snow, as a lone pedestrian crosses Market Street downtown on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

