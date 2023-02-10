JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christopher Gleason lived for 79 years, and during that time he significantly added to the history of one of Cambria County’s most prominent families.
He was an international race car driver, member of two local halls of fame, philanthropist and leading figure in state Republican politics, family man, history buff, salesman, fitness enthusiast and avid reader.
Gleason, a Westmont resident, died on Friday morning.
“He was kind of like a Renaissance guy,” said Lawrence Tabas, chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.
Longtime friend Samuel Catanese said Gleason had “just a tremendous drive” that made him successful in multiple fields.
Gleason worked closely with his brother, Robert Gleason Jr., in politics and their business, Gleason Financial. They were inducted into the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame together in 2014.
“We have a very special relationship,” Chris Gleason said at the induction ceremony. “Besides being close brothers, we’re also the best of friends. We work very, very well as a team.”
Politically, Gleason held many local and statewide advisory roles and official positions, including being the Republican Party’s state finance chairman, working with his brother, who was the party’s state chairman. Government and politics played an important role in their lives from the earliest days.
“I can remember when I was a little kid, we used to sit around the dinner table and talk about politics and voting and all those things,” Chris Gleason said during an interview with The Tribune-Democrat during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. “We had three or four newspapers a day at home. We used to read through those.”
“A lot of that information we picked up there was on politics. We kind of grew up in the atmosphere. I think that’s probably what heightened our interest as young people.”
Those political conversations would often drift into other subjects that Gleason was equally passionate about.
“I mostly ran into him at political-type events, but he wasn’t one that just talked politics,” Tabas said. “He loved reading. He loved history. … He and I used to exchange books, recommendations, history books. I gave him one once about Harry Truman’s decision in the Second World War about whether or not to use the atom bomb – fascinating story. We talked books about (Winston) Churchill, World War II, anything about history.”
Gleason was involved with numerous organizations, including the Hiram G. Andrews Center, the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
“He was a very, very big supporter of the community,” said Catanese, a 2023 Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame laureate. “He was admired by lots of people. He was a great father, just a really good guy.”
And for nearly a half-century, Gleason was involved in competitive motorsports, beginning when he attended driver’s school at the Brands Hatch circuit in England, back in 1968. He competed in numerous series. His career included being named the 1978 Formula Atlantic Series co-Rookie of the Year and finishing sixth in France’s 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1997. Those accomplishments earned him a spot in the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
He also provided a mentor role to people coming up in the racing business, including Chip Ganassi, owner of Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, a highly successful organization that has won the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
“When I was getting interested in racing, Chris was a person that validated that it was OK to do what I wanted to do with my family. … Chris basically paved the way for me,” said Ganassi, a Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member. “If it wasn’t for him, clearly my career would have been dramatically different.”
Ganassi said racing was one of the many important parts of Gleason’s life in which he excelled.
“James Bond said, ‘You only live twice,’ right? One for yourself and one for your dreams,” Ganassi said. “That’s what Chris was. He lived one life for himself and one for his dreams. He was married, had a family, had a business on one side and he had his racing on the other.
“He did well at both.”
