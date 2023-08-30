SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Park Ranger John Hrubochak was “just amazed” as he learned more and more about Clara Barton while doing research for a presentation that he gave inside the Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s Club House on Tuesday.
Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, spent time in Johnstown tirelessly aiding those in need after the devastating flood of May 31, 1889, that killed more than 2,200 people.
“She played a pretty large role in the recovery effort of the Johnstown Flood,” Hrubochak said. “She and the Red Cross were in Johnstown for about five months helping to give relief and supplies to the survivors of the flood.”
Hrubochak’s lecture, titled “Clara Barton: American Civil War Nurse and Founder of the American Red Cross,” was the final presentation in this year’s “Evening on the Lake” series sponsored by the Friends of Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
“It’s nice to remind people we’re here,” Jacque Smith, the Friends’ president, said. “We do this to get more awareness into what goes on.”
Stephen Clark, superintendent of western Pennsylvania’s national parks, complimented the park and Friends group for holding the series.
“One of my most important concepts, as a superintendent of national parks, is being relevant to the community,” Clark said.
“The fact that our rangers are doing programming in the evening, to me, it’s relevant to the community where they can come and learn about their community, about the history, and, in this case with Clara Barton, really a world- renowned figure. I just think that’s what the park service is for.
“We’re in the education business. We’re in the forever business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.