A single candle flickered through the darkness Wednesday night in memory of Casper Wehn at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial.

There were lights too for Maggie A. Harris, Mrs. Blough, W.F. Dow and a person known to history only as “Clark child #7.” All told, 2,209 luminarias – with names written on the white bags – glowed in honor of the people who died during the Johnstown Flood on May 31, 1889.