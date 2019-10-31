The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday in the memorial’s Learning Center, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
The meeting agenda will include a decade-in-review celebration of the organization’s 10-year anniversary, a member recognition session, election of new board members and an introduction of the organization’s new executive director. The meeting is open to the public.
Immediately after the meeting, officials from the National Park Service and the Friends of Flight 93 will officially dedicate the Trail of Remembrance, a new walking trail to the former location of the first temporary memorial built at the Flight 93 crash site. The dedication ceremony, which is open to the public, will include remarks from several relatives of Flight 93 passengers or crew members.
National Park Service spokeswoman Katherine Cordek said the half-mile-long trail provides “a place for visitors to reflect on how the memorial has changed over the years and a sense of how a community and a country came together after Sept. 11, 2001.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.