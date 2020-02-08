School districts within Western Pennsylvania are being awarded funds by The Friends of Flight 93 Memorial to support transportation costs to the site. The funding is made possible through the Pirates Charities and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.
This opportunity gives students the chance to visit the memorial and participate in the educational programming there.
Within the learning center there is a classroom where park rangers, teachers, students and volunteers can explore the story of Flight 93 and the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The goal of the funding is to provide educational initiatives for students who were born after the events of that date.
To apply, visit www.flight93friends.org, click on the “Plan Your Visit” tab, then click “Education” in the dropdown.
