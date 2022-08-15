The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial will host its Heroes’ Walk 2022 Sept. 10 at Flight 93 National Memorial.
Registration will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the tent adjacent to the Memorial Plaza. The walk will begin at 10:03 a.m.
Participants will experience the national memorial’s three designated walking trails.
Proceeds will support the funding of enhancements to the Western Overlook at the memorial.
All registered participants will receive a T-shirt. To register, visit www.Flight93Friends.org/walk-93.
