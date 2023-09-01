SOMERSET, Pa. – The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is partnering with the National Writing Project and National Park Service to launch a writing campaign for students across the the country titled "Write to Remember – A Call to Action."
The project is described as a "meaningful way for students who have participated in the National Day of Learning to use their voice to share how lessons learned from 9/11 can be used to solve some of the issues faced today."
Teachers can register for the National Day of Learning and the National Writing Project at www.flight93friends.org/education/teach2remember.
