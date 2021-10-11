Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial accepted a $2,000 donation from Scottdale Bank & Trust on Tuesday at Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County.
The check presentation included Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93; Justin Webb and Linda Tasser, chief operating officer and regional marketing manager, respectively, of Scottdale Bank & Trust; and staff and volunteers.
The gift will support Friends of Flight 93’s mission and education outreach efforts commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.