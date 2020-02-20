WINDBER – An educator and a licensed social worker opened a new therapy center offering mental health help.
Creating Balance Therapy is located at 311 14th St., Suite 4, in Windber.
Soft light and the sound of a trickling fountain filled the office Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony promoted by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Owner and licensed social worker Joni Henry said she will be seeing children and adults for individual and group therapy.
“It’s been a long haul for us.
“We put a lot of hours into this facility, and it turned out beautifully. We wanted a calming environment,” Henry said. “We didn’t just start a business, we renovated this space from the ground up.”
Henry said she plans to help people develop coping skills for a variety of mental health problems including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The practice of yoga and mindfulness are part of her methods to help people learn coping skills, she said.
Henry owns the office with her longtime friend, Lawra Stuart, an educator.
“I have been in education for the past 20 years,” Stuart said.
“As a teacher I felt like I wanted to broaden my effectiveness on students and became a principal. The students I connected most with were those who visited my office. They kept me up at night.”
Stuart said she decided she needed to have an impact on children’s lives beyond a school building.
“I have seen many students who hurt because of pain and the life situations these students are going through,” Stuart said. “So Joni and I started talking. We decided to join forces.”
Mayor Mike Thomas attended the ceremony, representing the Windber Borough Council.
“I’m always happy to see new businesses open in Windber, and I think this kind of business is needed in Windber,” Thomas said.
Henry said she begins seeing clients today.
“I love working in Windber and we hope to be here a very long time,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.