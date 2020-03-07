St. Vincent de Paul will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. March 11 at the Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Individuals can purchase a quart of soup and bread for $7 or a bowl of soup and bread for $5. Soups for the event are stuffed pepper and vegetable crab and sponsored by RDM-Johnstown.
Eat-in or take-out will be available.
All proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811 or 814-242-2083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.