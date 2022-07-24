Battle of the barrel

Volunteer firefighters from Patton and St. Michael clashed in the Battle of the Barrel competition in East Conemaugh Borough on Sunday. The competition is part of the week-long Cambria County Regional Firefighter's Association 101st Convention. 

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The streets of East Conemaugh Borough were choked with firefighters and their families and friends on Sunday during the Cambria County Regional Firefighters’ Association 101st Convention.

“It’s a nice day, and everybody is enjoying themselves,” said Nick Wuckovich, association president. “It’s very competitive.”

Competition is part of the week-long event hosted by the Conemaugh Independence Fire Company. Activities include a softball tournament, a golf outing, horseshoes and the Battle of the Barrel, in which firefighters use high-powered jets of water to try to force a barrel hanging from a line all the way to their opponent’s end of the line.

The association began in 1921 when it was all-volunteer. The Johnstown Fire Department is now a member. It includes fire departments in Cambria, Blair, Clearfield, Indiana and Somerset counties.

Firefighters from some of those counties joined the convention.

“It’s a good week of fun for all the firefighters,” said Paul Kundrod, association treasurer. “It’s a chance for us to get together, camaraderie, meetings, friendly competition. ... It’s a good weekend for fun after a whole year of fighting fires and training.”

The convention will close out with the Grand Convention Parade on Saturday.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you