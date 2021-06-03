SOMERSET – A Friedens woman was sentenced in Somerset County court on Thursday in connection with the July 2020 shooting in Jenner Township that sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.
County Judge Scott P. Bittner sentenced Shirley Marie Owens, 37, to serve 16 to 60 months in the Somerset Count Jail after she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
She was given credit for 330 days she has served, Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden said.
State police in Somerset said Owens fired two rounds from a rifle, striking a woman in both legs, during an argument outside of a Mull Road home on July 8.
The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.
A charge of attempted homicide was dropped as part of a plea deal, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
The victim told troopers that she had stopped at the residence to get her mail when an argument started and Owens shot her while she was standing in the driveway, according to a criminal complaint.
Somerset County Public Defender Tiffany Stanley said Owens was disappointed in her own behavior.
Owens had been struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, Stanley said.
