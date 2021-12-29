BOSWELL, Pa. – A Friedens man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of shooting himself in the foot while riding in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, authorities said.
Zachery Michael Reed, 21, of the 100 block of Railroad Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a complaint affidavit, Reed was a passenger in the vehicle with a woman at the wheel and a girl in the back seat on Aug. 28.
Reed told troopers he was in the passenger’s seat with a Stevens model 12-gauge shotgun between his legs as the vehicle traveled along Main Street in Jenner Township.
Reed said he was “messing around” with the shotgun he thought was empty when the weapon discharged a round into his left foot, the complaint said.
Reed was taken to UPMC Somerset, where hospital staff said they found a pair of gold brass knuckles Reed was carrying, the complaint said.
Troopers charged Reed with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and carrying an offensive weapon.
Reed is free on bond.
