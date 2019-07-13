William R. Bastian, 80, of Friedens, was injured in a tractor accident at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
Bastian was cutting wood and loading it on to a front loader of a John Deere tractor. He was standing at the side of the tractor when he reached in to turn on the ignition. The tractor was in gear and he was run over by the back tire. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.
He died of blunt force trauma.
The death is being ruled as an accident.
