The Mission Outreach and Support Team of Friedens Lutheran Church will hold an Election Day meal Nov. 8 at the church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
The lunch menu will be available throughout the day and includes vegetable soup, hot dogs, sloppy joes, pasta salad, gobs, pie and cookies. The dinner menu will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and includes stuffed pork or chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamed lettuce, cake and a beverage.
Proceeds will benefit the Next Stop Center and the Friedens Lutheran Church community Thanksgiving meal. Cost is $10 per meal and is available for eat-in or carry-out.
In addition, the church will offer a free community Thanksgiving meal of turkey and all the trimmings from noon to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Eat-in or carry-out will be available.
For more information, call 814-445-4627.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.