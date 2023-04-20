FRIEDENS, Pa. – John Larimer will perform at 7 p.m. April 28 as part of a coffeehouse series at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St.
He plays with Whitehorse and has been with the band for more than 30 years.
Larimer plays songs acoustically that connect him with his roots from the ’60s and ’70s, including rock, country and bluegrass.
He penned “He Said Yes,” a story of the rescued Quecreek miners.
Joining Larimer will be his son, Jason, who will play guitar on a few songs.
Refreshments will be served.
Donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-445-4627.
