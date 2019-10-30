A Friedens area woman has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a Somerset County man wanted on a warrant Monday.

State police in Somerset said they filed the charges after making several extended attempts to locate the man at a Quemahoning Township home – including sirens, lights and the patrol vehicle’s public address system. Halley Friedline, 30, was taken into custody, processed and released on the hindering charge, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you