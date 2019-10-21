The fifth annual free Thanksgiving dinner for residents of the Shade-Central City area will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Wilson Community Room, located at the rear of the Central City Borough building, at 314 Central Ave.
Dine-in guests will have a choice of a bakery item to enjoy at home. Those unable to attend the dinner, can stop after 9 a.m. for a cup of coffee and a piece of pumpkin pie.
Takeout also is available.
Delivery is available in the Central City and Cairnbrook areas.
The meal is paid for with donations from area churches, clubs, businesses and individuals.
Registration is required by calling 814-754-8290.
