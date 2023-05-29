JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Learning Lamp and the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children have launched a free summer professional development series to help school-age child care providers gain access to needed training.
Workshops will take place monthly through August from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursdays of the month via Zoom.
The series will offer numerous strategies to deliver high-quality summer camp sessions for pre-school and school-aged children.
PQAS hours and/or Act 48 credits will be awarded to participants for each completed two-hour session.
The next workshop is scheduled for June 15, followed by July 20 and Aug. 17.
For more information, visit www.thelearninglamp.org/events.
