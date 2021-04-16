St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. April 28.
The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics to be discussed include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Preregistration is requested by contacting the Small Business Development Center at 814-472-3200 or www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops.
