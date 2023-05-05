LIGONIER, Pa. – Free museum day will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.
Special activities and demonstrations will be held throughout the day.
Visitors will be able to win a $250 gift certificate by visiting at least four of the six museums.
