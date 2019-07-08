Central Park is about to once again transform into an outdoor movie theater.
Over the next four months, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, working with other organizations and individuals, will put on the third annual Movies in the Park series.
Four films are scheduled:
• July 13: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
• Aug. 4: “Bad News Bears” (2005 version) to coincide with the 75th Annual All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament.
• Sept. 14: “Rudy,” a movie for the football season.
• Oct. 19: “Beetlejuice” for the start of Halloween time.
The free showings begin at dusk.
“We’re excited about the four movies that we’re showing this year,” DDJP President Melissa Radovanic said.
The Learning Lamp, an organization that works to provide learning opportunities for children, families, and schools, will help put on the “Bad News Bears” show.
Galliker Dairy Co. will donate iced tea and lemonade to movie-goers.
“We support Movies in the Park because we love getting involved with our local community,” said Kristy Reighard, Galliker’s marketing coordinator. “Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership does an amazing job on making downtown Johnstown a more inviting place to welcome and attract customers, businesses and local residents.”
Damian Lakatos, owner of Conemaugh Electronics, will provide technical assistance by setting up the audio-visual equipment, including a new Dolby 5.1 surround sound with subwoofer.
“Mainly, I like to do something nice for the community,” Lakatos said. “Growing up in the ’70s and the ’80s, there was always somebody doing something nice. I wanted to give something back by donating some time and just making it a nice safe place for families and children to be, to come and relax, enjoy the park, enjoy the outdoors, and have a good, safe time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.