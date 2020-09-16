Free gallons of milk will be given out at a drive-thru donation event from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 3515 William Penn Ave., Johnstown.
The event is being organized by the American Dairy Association North East, Interfaith Community Food Pantry and Schneider’s Dairy.
Recipients must remain in their vehicles; no walk-ups will be accepted.
Drivers will be prompted to open their trunks or windows to receive milk. Each car will receive two gallons of milk while supplies last.
No registration is necessary.
