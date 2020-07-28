A drive-thru mask distribution on Monday will help draw attention to a new medical facility in Richland Township.
Richland Family Health Center will be officially open Monday in College Park Plaza on Theatre Drive.
Free masks will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the plaza parking lot. Each car will receive five masks.
The Federally Qualified Health Center is owned by Hyndman Area Health Center of Bedford County and targets under-served populations, CEO William Kurtycz said.
The FQHC facilities are authorized through the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, which will pay a flat fee to be the primary care provider for some 11,000 qualified patients, Kurtycz said.
Those who don’t qualify under the CMS limits are eligible for care on a sliding fee scale.
“We are not going to turn anybody away,” Kurtycz said.
“One of our missions is to address health care disparities in the community.”
Richland Family Health Center’s focus is on primary care.
The staff includes two physicians, a nurse practitioner, three nurses and four office and administrative employees.
“All of our providers are trained in family medicine, so they are trained to treat the whole body,” Kurtycz said.
The center will also offer pediatric, women’s health, dermatology and behavioral health services. The organization extends its service with telemedicine and tele-dental service with the Hyndman center’s dental staff.
