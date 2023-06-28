CRESSON, Pa. – Cresson Police Department is holding a free license plate replacement event from 3 to 6 p.m. July 11.
The event will take place at the Cresson Volunteer Fire Company, 223 Ashcroft Ave.
Any peeling, faded, or blistered plates should be replaced, and anyone unsure if they need a new license plate is encouraged to attend.
Those with illegible plates will be able to expedite the replacement process at no charge.
Driver’s license and proof of vehicle registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.