JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, Highlands Health will offer free HIV tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the clinic, 315 Locust St., second floor, downtown Johnstown.
First observed in 1995, National HIV Testing Day is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status and get linked to care and treatment. The National HIV Testing Day theme for 2022 is “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”
Information: 814-534-6242.
